Young Minds India recently organized a special awareness event called ‘Maayavalai’ in Kuwait, bringing together students and guests to raise awareness and share expertise. The event was an informative talk that left everyone inspired.

The event began with a beautiful rendition of the Kuwaiti National Anthem, followed by ‘Tamilthai Vazhththu,’ the state anthem of Tamil Nadu, reminding us of the importance of diversity and harmony.

Respected guest Dr. Sivabalan addressed the audience, focusing on the topic of “Empowering Girls to Face Life’s Challenges with Confidence and Resilience.” He shared valuable insights on the importance of building confidence and resilience in young girls, encouraging them to overcome life’s challenges with determination and courage.

1 of 5

IPS officer Dr. Ravi discussed “Cybercrime and Cybersecurity,” highlighting the growing threats in the digital world and the importance of staying safe online.

Adding to the event’s international flavor, Mr. Abdul Haleem, representing the Sri Lankan Embassy, emphasized the importance of fostering friendly relations among neighboring countries and communities. His presence underscored the significance of interactions and diplomacy.

Dr. Binumon, representing the Indian Community School of Kuwait, joined the event, demonstrating his support for educational initiatives. His presence showcased the importance of educational institutions in promoting understanding.

The event’s charm was further enhanced by the participation of esteemed guest Mr. Anis Ahmed – Salmiya Indian Model School. His support and participation were greatly appreciated, and his presence contributed significantly to the event’s overall success.

Mr. Ravi, the Principal from Delhi Public School, played a pivotal role in the event, ensuring the program’s success and highlighting the school’s commitment to educational and cybersecurity awareness initiatives.

The event was hosted by Mohita and Shruthika, both students from the Indian Community School, and welcomed and introduced by Delhi Public School student Srinithi. Their contributions added a personal touch to the event, making it a memorable and engaging experience for everyone in attendance.

In conclusion, ‘Maayavalai’ in Kuwait provided an opportunity to empower and educate young minds. Dr. Sivabalan, Dr. Ravi, Mr. Abdul Haleem, Dr. Binuman, and Mr. Anish, along with Mr. Ravi Ayanoli, reminded everyone of the importance of diversity and knowledge exchange. Young Minds India continues to inspire and educate the youth, making a positive difference in the world.