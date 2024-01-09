Continuing its streak of successes from previous editions and entering the second year of its second decade, the Horeca Kuwait Exhibition is set to kick off its twelfth session at the International Fairgrounds in the Mishref area from Jan 15 to Jan 17 in collaboration with Hospitality Services Company, the agent for Horeca.

Organized by Leaders Group for Consulting and Development, the exhibition aims to reinforce its leadership in the realms of hospitality at the Gulf, Arab, and international levels, reports Al-Anba daily.

Nabila Al-Anjari, General Manager of Leaders Group for Consulting and Development and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 12th Horeca Kuwait Exhibition, highlighted that the event will witness the presence of the personal representative of the President of the French Republic for the hospitality and food sector. The opening ceremony is expected to draw a significant attendance of ambassadors, hotel and restaurant owners, and specialized companies operating in the hospitality sector, both locally and internationally.

Notably, the exhibition coincides with the assumption of power by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, garnering positive reception within the business environment. His Highness is committed to implementing economic reforms, diversifying income sources, and creating new opportunities, steering away from sole reliance on the oil sector. Al-Anjari emphasized that the selection of Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Prime Minister further strengthens the reform-oriented leadership.

Al-Anjari described the 12th edition of the Horeca Kuwait exhibition as distinctive, featuring over 100 local and international companies showcasing the latest services and products in the hospitality industry. Anticipating an unprecedented turnout, she emphasized that the exhibition serves as an annual forum, showcasing success stories and advancements in the Kuwaiti hospitality sector.

The exhibition includes various qualitative events, such as cooking competitions with the participation of over 200 chefs under the supervision of 15 international arbitrators, including the president of the International Chefs Federation. Additionally, there will be coffee (barista) competitions and home economics competitions supervised by Kuwaiti and international judges.

Al-Anjari underscored the exhibition’s commitment to raising awareness about the significance of the hospitality sector in Kuwait, emphasizing its role in diversifying income sources, providing employment opportunities for Kuwaiti youth, and offering prospects for skilled workers in a field undergoing global and regional developments.