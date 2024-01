The Kuwaiti Interpol Service has arrested an expatriate and handed him over to his country’s authority wanted by the judiciary to serve 15-year prison term in an ethical case.

According to Al-Anba daily, the man’s name was included on the Interpol’s ‘Wanted Persons List’.

On the other hand, 3 expatriates were treated at Farwaniya Hospital after they were injured in a fire in the Jleeb area when an Arab house in the Al-Hasawi area yesterday morning caught fire.