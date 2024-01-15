The Ministry of Interior has opened an extensive investigation to determine the circumstances and causes of a row that caused injury to 6 soldiers, including a captain and a first lieutenant, while the circumstances of the quarrel that occurred between men working in the General Administration of Traffic, Public Security, and Criminal Investigations are not known.

According to a security source, those involved in the quarrel were two policemen, a first sergeant, a corporal, a captain, and a first lieutenant, saying medical reports have been attached to the case file.

On the other hand, Task Force officers referred a citizen who was arrested on one of the roads in Hawalli to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control. The man was reportedly in abnormal condition and allegedly insulted officers during a scuffle.