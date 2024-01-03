Al Zayani, the official Ferrari Importer in Kuwait, announces the arrival of the highly anticipated Ferrari Roma Spider to the Kuwaiti market. This latest addition to the Prancing Horse family signifies a momentous step in the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled driving experience steeped in Italian heritage, exceptional performance, and automotive distinction.

The unveiling of the Ferrari Roma Spider took place at a lavish event held in Kuwait, offering Ferraristi an exclusive preview of the cutting-edge model. The opulent occasion reflected Ferrari’s steadfast dedication to elevating the customer journey, with a focus on personalized experiences at every juncture.

Emanating timeless elegance and delivering high-performance capabilities, the Ferrari Roma Spider represents a contemporary interpretation of the sophisticated and pleasure-seeking Italian lifestyle of the 1950s and 60s.

Carrying over the proportions, volumes and specifications of the Ferrari Roma’s hugely successful V8 2+ concept, what makes the car so striking is the adoption of a soft top, a solution making a welcome return to the Prancing Horse range on a front-engined car 54 years after the 1969 365 GTS4.

There’s a novel and modern take on the soft-top design that underlines the Ferrari Roma Spider’s exuberant character, with extensive personalization options that include sophisticated, bespoke fabrics and contrasting stitching. On a functional level, the soft top deploys in just 13.5 seconds and can be actioned at up to 60 km/h. The fact that it is so compact also yields a larger boot and boosts the car’s versatility. A new, patented wind deflector integrated into the backrest of the rear bench can be deployed by a button on the central tunnel, guaranteeing exceptional in-car occupant comfort without taking up any space in the car.

The Ferrari Roma Spider retains the Ferrari Roma’s excellent dynamic characteristics: it boasts a best-in-class weight/power ratio thanks not only to its soft top, but also to its all-aluminium chassis and 620 cv V8 from the engine family that was heralded as the International Engine of the Year on four consecutive occasions. The engine is coupled with Ferrari’s universally acclaimed 8-speed DCT known for its incredibly fast shift times as well as excellent standards of comfort and mechanical efficiency.

The Ferrari Roma Spider is not just rewardingly easy to drive, it is also extremely dynamic and responsive: this makes it the perfect companion on out-of-town weekends and longer journeys alike – always, of course, with the exhilarating Ferrari V8 soundtrack playing in the background.

A number of features are designed to make this car superbly versatile, including a category-topping boot size which includes a hatch via the rear seat backrests to allow larger items to be carried, and standard wireless connectivity. Not forgetting, of course, 18-way-adjustable heated ergonomic seats that are also available with an optional neck warmer for colder days.

Al Zayani delivers the epitome of quality and reliability with each new Ferrari, backed by an unprecedented five-year warranty that reflects unwavering confidence in superior craftsmanship and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Additionally, the official dealer enhances the Ferrari ownership experience, providing Ferraristi with unparalleled peace of mind. This assurance stems from the knowledge that Ferrari stands firmly behind every vehicle, ensuring exceptional support and fostering trust in terms of reliability and durability.