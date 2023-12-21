Bahrah Trading Company (BTC), a subsidiary of ALSAYER Holding held an opening ceremony for its newest brand Karcher, a German family-owned global leader in cleaning technology & solutions. The new Karcher Zone in Bahrah Alrai showroom will feature the latest and advanced range of cleaning machines for professional and industrial use.

The launch event and ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Faisal Bader Al Sayer Chairman, Mohammad Naser Al Sayer Board Member, Elie Andraos General Manager at BTC, Jean-Renaud Durbin Marketing Manager at Karcher Middle East, valued partners, Sales Service and Parts team members from BTC along with representatives from Press and Media.

Hygiene Solutions to Overcome Every Challenge

The Kärcher product range includes high-pressure cleaners, vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, municipality sweepers & sweepers, scrubber driers, vehicle washing bays, dry ice blasters, watering systems and drinking water dispensers.

According to Elie Andraos “We are delighted to partner with Karcher one of the globally leading brands in pressure washers and cleaning equipment. AlSayer Bahrah being the representative of Karcher brand in Kuwait will be committed to offer unparalleled customer care and after sales support.”

Joe Lahoud, Karcher Middle East Managing Director commented “We are thrilled to further expand our cooperations in the Middle East, particularly in Kuwait. Our partnership with BTC is an integral part of this exciting growth. Their deep understanding of the Kuwaiti market and commitment to deliver exceptional solutions and services perfectly aligns with Karcher Middle East objectives. Together, we look forward to introducing our cutting-edge cleaning solutions and making everyday tasks more efficient, convenient, and sustainable for the companies and industries of Kuwait.”