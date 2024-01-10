Indian Muslim Association (IMA) invited all to join for a special Masjid Tour organized by them in collaboration with Salsabeel Society on January 12, 2024 commencing at 3:30 PM

Event Details:

Date: January 12, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Location: Masjid Ghanim Kharafi – Sulaibikhat

Embark on an illuminating journey to discover the elegance and tranquility of Masjid Ghanim Kharafi through a guided tour. Immerse yourself in the profound cultural and spiritual experience that awaits.

Save the Date!

Feel free to bring friends and family along. Let’s unite to strengthen our ties with the community and enhance our comprehension of our faith.

For more information or to confirm your attendance, please contact 9406 1143 | 9791 1808.

For further details and queries, please refer attached flyer