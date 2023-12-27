LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retail-chain in the region held its ‘Year-End Crazy Sale’, to ring out the old year and ring in the new year, from 28 December to 2 January 2024 at all the hypermarket’s outlets in the country.

The Year-End Crazy Sale featured amazing discounts on groceries, including fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish, as well as significant price drops on essential household items, and exceptional prices on a wide range of products across various departments.

LuLu Hypermarket apparently pulled out all stops for its Year-End Crazy Sale and offered captivating discounts and incredible prizes through a variety of exciting events. For instance, for five days from 28 December to 1 January, 600 lucky winners could take away their trolley load of items absolutely free. Moreover, during the same five-day period anyone purchasing 20 items would receive 20 vouchers that could be redeemed on purchases of items from fashion, footwear, or ladies’ bags.

Additionally, during the ‘crazy sale’ period, discounts of up to 70 percent were offered on items from select categories that allowed customers to make substantial savings on their favorite products. Special offers were also available on carpets, making it the perfect time to upgrade home décor for the new year. Shoppers could also purchase gifts for their loved ones during the year-end gifting season as there were amazing discounts being offered on a wide range of toys and gifts

Special promotions were also held on popular hot food items at the hypermarket, providing customers with the perfect chance to enjoy their favorite dishes at discounted prices. In addition, the year-end sale period was made crazily irresistible by never-before prices on digital devices and accessories, including on mobile phones, TVs, laptops, electronic gadgets, wearables, IT accessories, and more, ensuring customers could find fantastic deals on the latest technology.

To further enhance the shopping experience, a special Midnight Sale was held on 30 and 31 December enabling customers to shop-till-they-drop, as there were exclusive offers on a wide range of items only during the extended hours.

Additionally on 31 December, and on 1 January, customers had the chance to win surprise gifts with their purchases, enhancing the excitement and satisfaction of shopping at a LuLu Hypermarket

The ‘Year-end Crazy Sale’ was LuLu Hypermarket’s gesture of thank you to all its valued customers for their patronage in 2023. It was also a promise to shoppers that in the year 2024 the hypermarket would continue to offer an amazing shopping experience, with exciting promotional events, tantalizing offers and discounts, as well as making available the widest range of finest quality products at highly competitive prices.