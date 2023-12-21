The number one money exchange company in Kuwait, Al Muzaini Exchange Company recently opened its newest branch in Kuwait in Sabah Al Ahmed on December 14. This opening is extremely significant and the rapid expansion reflects the company’s endeavor to always be near its customers. It also reinforces the company’s commitment to providing the highest quality of financial services such as money transfers, foreign currency exchange and bill payments with convenience, comfort and safety and at the most competitive prices, seven days a week.

