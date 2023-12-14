In a commendable display of community collaboration & environmental stewardship, Indian Muslim Association (IMA) Kuwait joined hands with KCWA, UPNRI, Maharashtra Mandal Associations & Kuwait Diving Team to organize a Beach Cleaning Event on 8th Dec at Shuwaikh Beach. The Event aimed to promote Environmental Awareness & Contribute to the conservation of Kuwait’s pristine coastal areas.

The Event saw active participation from members of various associations, fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility. Volunteers from Indian Muslim Association, KCWA, UPNRI, Maharashtra Mandal Associations & Kuwait Diving Team worked together side by side to ensure safe & successful accomplishment of the entire event.

Event marked the participation of around 300 plus people that included very enthusiastic families, ladies, kids, elderly who dedicated their time and efforts to clean up the beach, removing litter and debris that pose a threat to marine life and ecosystems.

The Event was inaugurated by the recitation of Holy Quran followed by short speeches by the Presidents of All Associations, Chief Guest & the Event Mentor as well.

Mr Umar Falahi, IMA President, emphasized on the importance of Environmental Cleanliness & Safety in Islam quoting sources from Quran & Hadith, thanked all Participants & Associations for their support and expressed dua for a fast and speedy recovery of H.H Ameer of Kuwait.

Mr Naveen Mascarenhas, President of KCWA after a short introduction of KCWA welfare activities in Kuwait, thanked IMA Kuwait for providing such a platform & opportunity to conduct a joint venture program.

Mr Shafaq Mumtaz – Treasurer UPNRI spoke on the importance of the Event & stressed that UPNRI Forum Kuwait is always there on forefront to be the part of such Events to conduct a variety of human welfare programs.

Mr Abdullah Al Hudaib, Event Chief Guest – representing Jamiatul Islah spoke on the various human welfare projects the Association supports & congratulated all Associations for this impactful initiative.

Mr Hamed Al Fadhil –Event Mentor representing Kuwait Diving Team educated the audience on the importance of Beach Cleaning Drives & provided general guidelines on the day’s activities.

Memento was presented to KDT Mr Hamed Al Fadhil by Presidents by All Associations – in appreciation for their support to the Event.

Mr Abdul Musauvir conducted the session & thanked Presidents & Chief Guest, KDT & all participants on behalf of IMA Kuwait.

KDT & their Staff provided participants with necessary Kit & Accessories required for Beach Cleaning & guided on entire field work.

Certificates of Appreciation, acknowledged by all partner Associations, were issued to all Participants after the Event.

KCWA team arranged tea for all participants while Al Faisal Bakery sponsored snacks distributed among the kids at the end.

IMA extends its sincere thanks to All Associations & Participants for their active involvement leading towards a successful accomplishment of the Event.