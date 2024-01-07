SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will operate its inaugural flights from Kuwait International Airport (KWI) to Trabzon International Airport (TZX) on February 8, 2024 and to Antalya International Airport (AYT) on April 4, 2024. The airline, which has been awarded “Best Leisure Airline in Europe” by Skytrax, will offer 2 weekly flights to Trabzon from Winter 2023 onwards and to Antalya during 2024 summer season.

“With the best leisure airline in Europe, who wouldn’t want to get on those flights to Antalya and Trabzon? Our vibrant and diverse home city offers everything that makes for a successful holiday: great hospitality, fascinating culture, crystal-clear water, beautiful beaches, excellent cuisine, and unbeatable value for money. In Trabzon, our guests can explore cities rich cultural heritage from the oldest ages of history with its semi-tropical climate at the Black Sea Coast Region” says Peter Glade, SunExpress Commercial Director.

Trabzon will be served with 2 weekly flights on each Monday and Thursday starting from February 2024 until the end of October 2024 and Antalya with 2 weekly flights on each Thursday and Sunday starting from April 2024 until the end of October 2024. SunExpress will also offer several connections from Kuwait via Antalya to destinations across Europe.

Caesars Int’l Travel to fly SunExpress

SunExpress has chosen Caesars Int’l Travel Co.W.L.L as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Kuwait. Caesars Int’l Travel will be responsible for sales and marketing at the Kuwait International Airport. You can contact Caesars Int’l Travel at Al Jawhara Tower, M2, Ali Al Salem Street, Al Salhiya, Kuwait, Email: sunexpress.sales@ctgkwi.com, Telephone +965 22260290.