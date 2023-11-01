Young Minds India, a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing the curiosity and scientific spirit in young minds, will host a social awareness program on 3rd October. The event aims to create an inspiring environment that fosters students’ interest in science while raising awareness about pressing societal challenges.

The event will feature a lineup of speakers, with the highlight being the talented and successful IPS officer, Ravi. Ravi has been invited as the guest speaker and will address the audience on two crucial topics, Cybercrime, and Cybersecurity, and Empowering Girls to Face Life’s Challenges with Confidence and Resilience.

According to the organizers, the topics hold immense significance in today’s world and have the potential to inspire positive change in society. The event aims to educate and inspire students to take an active role in shaping their future. With Ravi’s remarkable journey and insights, the event promises to be both informative and engaging.