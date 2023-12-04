Indian Muslim Association (IMA) in collaboration with Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA), UPNRI & Maharashtra Mandal Kuwait invites all to participate in Beach Cleaning Event aimed at promoting cleaner Beach & stronger sense of community & environmental responsibility.

Event Details:

Date: 8-Dec-2023

Time: 8:30AM

Location: Shuwaikh Beach, Opposite to KPC Head Office

Event is a collective effort to bring together individuals from all walks of life to contribute to the well-being of our coastal ecosystem. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a community supporter, or simply someone who cares about the environment, your participation will make a difference.

Event Highlights:

Engaging Beach Cleanup Activities

Informative Talks on Environmental Conservation

Opportunities to Learn about Sustainable Practices

Networking with Like-minded Individuals

Join the event for a day dedicated to fostering community, promoting environmental awareness & taking positive action. Your participation & efforts can contribute to a cleaner & healthier coastline, ensuring a better environment for generations to follow.

Feel free to share this with your friends and family. For more information, please contact below POC’s

60044851 (IMA)

97895654 (KCWA)

97856660 (UPNRI)

56555728 (Maharashtra Mandal)

For further details and queries, please refer attached flyer

Visit: www.imakuwait.org