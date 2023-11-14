In a thrilling display of talent and determination, United Indian School participating in the 25th CBSE Cluster Meet has showcased its prow with an overall 316 points, securing an outstanding overall second position among different schools in Kuwait. Unfortunately, we lost the top position just for 7 points. The event, held from 30th October to 1st November 2023 at Al Sahel Sports Club, Abu Halifa Kuwait, witnessed intense competition among schools from the region.

UIS left an indelible mark on the competition, amazing an and impressive haul of medals. With a staggering 14 gold individually and 2 medals in group, 9 silver individually and 5 medals in group and 8 bronze individually and 2 medals in group, the athletes showcased their exceptional skills and dedication to their respective disciplines.

1 of 4

5 individual champions under the 14 category (boys), Alex Babu of class VII B secures gold in the 100m race and has set a new meet record of 25.22 sec for the 200m race. In the under-19 girl’s category, Hanah Sheafer of class IX C secured gold in 1500m and 3000m and secured 6th position for the 3000m race in the National Athletic Meet held in Chhattisgarh, India. In under 17 categories (girls), Anjana P. Sajeev of class X J has secured gold for the 1500m and 800m race and under the 19 category (girls), Devika Vijayan of class X K has scored 1st position for Triple jump and High jump and under 19 boys’ category, Gautham Mohandas of class XII A has got gold for 400m and 800m race.

The athletes, representing their schools with pride, exhibited exemplary sportsmanship throughout the event. Their relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment to their chosen sports served as an inspiration to their peers and supporters alike.

The CBSE Cluster Meet, renowned for providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, proved to be a thrilling spectacle. The event witnessed numerous exceptional performances, captivating the audience and leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

Buoyed by their success, the United Indian School, with their remarkable performance at the Cluster Meet, had seven athletes participate in the National Athletic Meet, have proven their prowess, and are poised to make their mark at the national level. Mrs. Seema Joby, athletic coach, and other physical education teachers at UIS played a pivotal role in helping children excel and keep the glorious tradition of United India School.