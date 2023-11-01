United Indian School celebrated the outstanding achievements of our students who have excelled in their Grade 10 and Grade 12 CBSE board examinations of 2022-23, in an ‘Award Ceremony’ which was held at school on 30th October 2023.

The presence of Vice-Chairperson Mrs. Tessy Chandy and Executive Administrative Officer Mr. Joel Jacob graced the Award ceremony. Senior Principal Mr. C Radhakrishnan, Principal of the Primary Section Mr. Joseph Mathew, Vice-Principal Mrs. Mary Litty, Finance Manager Mr. Saji John Jacob, HODs, Teachers, parents and the cheerful students of Grade XI gathered with applauses in dedication to the unwavering commitment of the award recipients in their studies.

Our founder Chairman Late Mr. Thomas Chandy (Ex-MLA and Minister of Transport, Govt of Kerala.) was remembered with great reverence in the ceremony.

The name Thomas Chandy resonates with integrity, leadership, and a commitment to making the world a better place. He demonstrated extraordinary leadership and a passion for service. He had consistently been a beacon of inspiration for those who believed in the power of dedication and hard work. Whether it was his role as a successful entrepreneur, a dedicated community leader, or a philanthropist, Mr. Thomas Chandy had always been driven by a vision of progress and social betterment.

To commemorate the life of this great visionary, the management of United Indian School established ‘The Thomas Chandy Memorial Award’ in the year 2022, to be awarded to the school toppers of the Secondary School Examination and Senior School Certificate Examination.

Vice chairperson Mrs. Tessy Chandy honoured the recipients of the Thomas Chandy Memorial Award for the academic year 2022-23.

The recipients of the prestigious Thomas Chandy Memorial Award for the academic year 2022-23 are,

Master. Len John Alex, Secondary School Examination Miss. Grace Maria Boby, Senior School Certificate Examination from Science Stream 3. Miss. Aneetta Koothodil Saji, Senior School Certificate Examination from Commerce Stream

The following students who have secured a centum for the CBSE Board examinations were also honoured in the ceremony.

Master Len John Alex – 100% in Social Science Miss Indu Priya Manoj – 100% in Social Science Master Abin Jose Joseph – 100% in French Master Noyal Thomas Alex – 100% in Mathematics Miss Grace Maria Boby – 100% in Informatics Practice Miss Rithika Susan Jacob – 100% in Informatics Practices Master Kevin Sunny – 100% in Informatics Practices

Achievement of our students is not just a personal triumph but also a reflection of our school’s commitment to providing quality education and fostering an environment conducive to learning and growth. Our teachers, parents and staff have played a significant role in inspiring these students in their journey to success.

The teachers who have enabled the students to secure a centum in the CBSE board examination were felicitated with much admiration.

Mrs. Deepthi Nimod Mrs. Stella Sunny Mr. Rajesh C Mrs. Doaa Ali Mrs. Reshmi Zachariah Mrs Shalini Ninan

The Nalanda scholarship recipients for Term II of the academic year 2023-24 were also honoured in the function. The Nalanda scholarship is a prestigious scholarship instituted by the management of United Indian School to recognize the academic brilliance of students pursuing their studies in class 12 in the school. The following students received their certificates for Nalanda Scholarship, from their class teachers.

XII A – Master Abel Josely

XII B- Master Aaron Alex

XII C- Miss Diya Ann Varghese

XII D- Miss Sandra Suresh

XII E- Miss Liya Mariam Sam

XII F – Master Joel Manesh

XII G- Miss Shreya Sajeev

The ceremony was concluded with a message of inspiration and an expression of gratitude by the senior principal Mr. C. Radhakrishnan.

The mistresses of the ceremony, Jeena Jess Cherian of XI C and Jesna Mariya Giju of XI A elevated the spirit of the function, by proficiently managing the sequence.