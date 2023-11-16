In an exhilarating display of skill, teamwork, and determination, the United Indian School Boys’ Basketball Team has emerged victorious in the CBSE Kuwait Cluster Championship, earning a coveted spot to play in the CBSE National Basketball Championships at Chhattisgarh in India.

UIS Boys have achieved this unprecedented success for the thirteenth time and ensured their selection and journey to the nationals. The team’s success is also attributed to the stellar performances of standout players such as Nehal, Jeril, Eshan, Rufus and Noel. These players have consistently demonstrated exceptional skills on the court, scoring crucial points, and providing the team with the competitive edge needed to secure victory.

Under the guidance of Coach Mr. Sibi Kurian, the team has not only clinched victory after victory at the cluster level but has also shattered several records along the way. The wholehearted support from the parent community, UIS Management, the Principal and the staff is always encouraging and motivating for these young boys. With an impressive win-loss record and an unwavering commitment to excellence, the team has become the talk of the town.

With this high performance and confidence our team has left to participate at the CBSE National Basketball Championships on November 15, for the ultimate test of skill and sportsmanship. The players are not only representing United Indian School but the entire parent, student, and staff community that has rallied behind them.

As the team sets its sights on the nationals, the UIS community eagerly anticipates the chance to witness their school heroes compete on the national stage. The United Indian School basketball team’s journey to this point has been a testament to their talent, hard work, and the unwavering support of their coaches, families, school management, teachers, friends and fans.

Stay tuned as the United Indian School basketball team aims to make history at the CBSE National Basketball Championships which will be held from November 16 to 19, 2023 at DPS, Rajnandagon, Chhattisgarh, India, showcasing the prowess that has made them local school legends.