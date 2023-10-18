Eng. Msaed A. Alyaseen, General Manager of The Scientific Center, paid a field visit to Dasman Diabetes Institute, which was established by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences. Eng. Alyaseen was met by Dr. Qais Saleh Al-Duwairi, Director-General, and Mr. Tarek Abdullah Aleryan, Director of Public Relations and Media at Dasman Diabetes Institute. Eng Alyaseen’s visit aimed at getting to know closely the important institutions in Kuwait and strengthening scientific cooperation. During his visit to the Institute, many scientific and research topics and issues of common interest between the two sides were discussed.

Dr. Al-Duwairi briefed Eng. Alyaseen about the institute’s scientific progress, its importance, and its role in the service of scientific research in Kuwait, discussing ways to enhance joint research and scientific cooperation. In turn, Eng. Alyaseen praised the institute’s impressive developments and achievements.