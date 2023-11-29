The excitement was palpable as The British School of Kuwait (BSK) co-hosted the British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) Under 19 Games with The English Academy (TEA) on Friday 17 November and Saturday 18 November 2023. A total of 14 schools from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and the UAE took part in the games, with the volleyball and netball tournaments being held at The British School of Kuwait (BSK) and the football tournaments at the Celtic pitches in Bayan and the Hasan Abul football field in Dasma.

BSK, renowned for its commitment to holistic education and fostering a culture of well-rounded development, was thrilled to play a pivotal role in promoting the values of teamwork, discipline, and healthy competition with student athletes from across the region throughout this event.

In the boys’ volleyball, competitors spiked, blocked, and dug their way to victory in an intense competition that left spectators on the edge of their seats. After impressive displays of athleticism and agility it was St Christopher’s School (Bahrain) who came in first, with The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) the runners up. After a thrilling play-off for third place between the two host schools, it was The British School of Kuwait (BSK) who emerged victorious after a hard fought third set win over The English Academy (TEA).

On the netball courts, there were incredible displays of agility and precision as talented young netball players vied for supremacy. Fast-paced action, strategic plays, and nail-biting moments kept supporters cheering for their favourite teams right into the final rounds. In the end it was Cranleigh Abu Dhabi who emerged victorious, with Kings’ School Al Barsha (Dubai) the runners-up and The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) coming in third place.

When it came to football, spectators at the pitches witnessed impressive displays of skill, strategy, and teamwork as the aspiring footballers showcased their talents in an electrifying tournament. From precision passes to breathtaking goals, the football tournaments captivated fans and enthusiasts alike. In the boys’ event it was The British International School Abu Dhabi who placed first, with Cranleigh Abu Dhabi the runners-up and Park House English School (Qatar) coming in third place. In the girls’ tournament, victory went to The British International School of Jeddah, with St Christopher’s School (Bahrain) in second place and The British International School Abu Dhabi in third position.

A special thanks to our sponsors, Al Mulla Exchange, Want IT Buy IT, KDD, National Printing Press, and Kun Kopy, whose generous support ensured the success of the BSME Under 19 Games. We appreciate their commitment to promoting youth sports in the Middle East.

As a founding member of the British Schools in the Middle East, BSK has a decades-long commitment to the BSME network of British international schools within the region and is a strong advocate of competition, sportsmanship and unity for which these games are renowned. BSK were delighted to be able to share their excellent campus facilities with visiting schools and for the hard work and commitment of their PE Team to help ensure that the Under 19 BSME Games were a memorable and seamless event for everyone involved.