The Telugu Kala Samithi celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with its debut event at Cambridge Auditorium, Mangaf on Friday, 22nd September, The Event “Tandava Nritya Kari Gajanana,” which was a visual feast of Kuchipudi dances, children’s prayer songs, and Telugu poet recitals.

Shri Mudda Subbarao Garu, General Secretary of the Samithi, welcomed all members. H.H Dr. Adarsh Swaika, our Indian Ambassador, and Telugu film writer Shri Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao gaaru igniting the Jyoti. The event then began with the Kuwaiti and Indian national anthems.

Shri Parthasarathy Garu, President of the Samithi, expressed gratitude to all prior committees that have offered services over the past 35 years, as well as all those who have assisted them, and stated that all this year’s new events will entertain everyone.

According to our Indian Ambassador, H.E Adarsh Swaika, it is a delight that TKS is able to broaden its reach and execute large-scale concerts, as well as show programs that reflect Indian culture. Mr. Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao, a Telugu film writer and the program’s main guest, was honored by Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika.

Sponsors Al Mulla, Rajendra Agro-Rajendra Prasad, Damishiq Al Azmi Rafi, TVS Cargo, Somintra Dance Group, Modineni Helping Hands, and Thanaeia Development were honored with momentos for their financial support. Thank you to Joyalukkas and Byjus for their sponsorship and presence at the event.

The highlights of 35 years have been shown on AV for the first time in T.K.S. history. Furthermore, members praised the committee’s new endeavor in transmitting the Past President’s message to the members in the form of AVs.

Samithi Vice President Shri Krishnama Raju gaaru has released the TKS Mobile App (Beta Version). Shri Nagarjuna Reddy gaaru, a committee member, explained the features and functions of the smartphone app.

Though he did not wish to sing parody songs nowadays, Sri Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao, a writer, poet, and parody of Telugu cinema, enthralled the audience with his parody songs for T.K.S. members. According to Mr. Jonnavittula Garu, Telugu Kala Samithi is at the forefront of preserving Indian traditions and civilizations. He further stated that the members’ priority towards Telugu made him immensely delighted.

Kumari Harini Varma captivated the audience with a classical dance performance with Ganesha songs. Bharata naatyam of “Alarimpu” was performed by Kumari Tanishka Devatha got special appreciations.

Thank you on behalf of the committee to all the children’s parents who brought the children for practice from time to time. Kumari Sreeja’s performance captivated the entire crowd just before Pallaki seva for Ganesha. The Vinayaka prasadam auction of 10 kg of laddu that followed went off very well. On behalf of the committee, we would like to convey our heartfelt gratitude to Shri Shekhar Raju Garu & his family, who made 10 kg of laddu prasadam with lot of devotion.

Special appreciation to Shri Srikanth Reddy gaaru and Shri Guttula Durgaprasad gaaru for making a wonderful Vinayaka Temple, A big thanks to all executive committee members, women committee members, volunteers, and friends who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

As part of the Vote of Thanks, Samiti Joint Secretary Shri Gunnam Srinivas gaaru expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the “Tandava Nritya Kari Gajanana” program, particularly Shri Balaram gaaru, the program coordinator, for providing valuable suggestions and cooperation to all committee members. Shrimati Bharti Annaji gaaru who organized dance groups on time and taken responsibility of program anchor, Maharaja poshakulu, Shri Vasu gaaru who helped with sponsorship, Shri Venkat gaaru, Shri Sai Subbarao gaaru, Shri Shekhara Raju gaaru who decorated the mandapam and thank you to everyone who helped and thanked “Shri Nithin gaaru” of Music Beats for providing a sophisticated sound system and coordinating with the committee to make the event a success. Our thanks to Shri Reddy Prasad gaaru who provided security, Modineni helping hands who provided water bottles, Photo & Videos video makers, Shri Swaroop Kumar gaaru and Shri Arjun gaaru who provided poster designs, Pujari Shri Vijay Bhaskar gaaru, Pallaki and Panchamrutham made by shri Krishna gaaru & thanks to “Salmiya Youth.” Who won the Laddu auction.