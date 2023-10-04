The defending IBAK Kuwait Badminton League (KBL) champions, Team 5.30, a team owned by a set of badminton enthusiasts, won their maiden Kuwait Badminton Challenge (KBC) trophy in a recently concluded, prestigious, international badminton tournament.

The annual tournament, conducted by Indian Badminton Association – Kuwait (IBAK) under the leadership of its chairman, Dr. Manimaran Chozhan, set the courts on fire in terms of high quality badminton for 3 days, from 27th to 29th of September. Top class players from different countries like India, Malaysia, Kuwait and middle east, participated in this highly anticipated badminton extravaganza.

Six top class teams were put in two groups, with top two qualifying for the semi finals. Team 5.30, after reaching the semi finals, defeated ex-champions, All Stars comprehensively, by a margin of 3-0. In the finals, which was fought with high intensity, Team 5.30 defeated Xcite Challengers 3-1 to win the KBC. This was Team 5.30’s second shot at KBC after reaching semi finals in 2019.

Team was led by five times national doubles champion, Markose Bristow who was ably supported by leading doubles player Jaison Xavier. Other players included exciting national level players from India, Maneesha Kukkapalli, Nithin H V, Akshan Shetty and Bhargav S. Top level players from Malaysia, Goh Kang Zuang and Nur Akmal Rumsani , Noufal K V from Qatar and Amritha Anai Kumar from Kuwait completed the line up.

Team 5.30 was associated with Burhan Technology (WIBI.COM.KW) as the Platinum sponsor, Diyar United Company, Advanced Technology Company and Veritech as Gold Sponsors, and Kuwait Electro Mechanical Group, Techno Bolts Industries and Multitech as Silver sponsors. Team 5.30 thanks all the sponsors wholeheartedly for their generous support for bringing some of the top class players to Kuwait to showcase their talent and skills to the enthralled crowd. Team appreciates and thanks IBAK for its efforts to bring world class badminton to Kuwait.