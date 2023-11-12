Rhetorics -Public Speaking Academy in Kuwait commemorated their first-year anniversary by organizing a Public Speaking Competition for their students on 10th November at Contemporary Art Platform auditorium in Shuwaikh. Eighty-five people, including parents, students, and well-wishers, attended the inaugural tournament and the event was well-organized & first of its kind in Kuwait.

Students participated in 5 Categories – Story Telling for Kids aged 6 to 7 years, Prepared Speeches for Tweens aged 8 to 10 years, Prepared Speeches for Teens aged 11 & above, Impromptu Speaking & Debate Competition for mixed age groups.

Most of the topics were related to 17 UN Sustainable Goals – Creating awareness for Poverty, Hunger etc. Winning Speeches in Tweens Category (aged 8 to 10 years) was Miss Rua Iyer who spoke about the Impact of Poverty while in Teens Category (aged 11 & above), Miss Ishanvi won the first place for her speech about facing our F.E.A.R.

Miss Amanda won the first place in Storytelling category, Mr. Jayden won the first place in Impromptu Speech category while Mr. Aditya & Mr. Rehan won the first place in Debate Category.

Ms. Amreen Bano was the Master of Ceremony, and she engaged the audience throughout the evening with her energy and enthusiasm.

The founder of Rhetorics, Mr. Raajesh Venugopal, gave the welcoming speech. He focused on the value of fostering confidence, expressing emotions, and the benefits of public speaking for improving students’ educational experiences.

The Contemporary Art Platform’s excellent auditorium and appealing culture complemented the hard work of all the participants who produced a high-caliber performance.

Rhetorics is a Public Speaking academy based in Kuwait that specializes on teaching children and teenagers between the ages of five and seventeen how to effectively communicate through public speaking.