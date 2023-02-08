Leader K Karunakaran Karma Puraskaram organized by OICC Kuwait Alappuzha District Committee in memory of former Chief Minister Leader K Karunakaran was presented to NK Premachandran MP at a grand function held in Indian Community School (Senior) Salmiya on Friday.

OICC Kuwait National Committee President Varghese Puthukulangara inaugurated the function. After a long break due to health reasons, Varghese Puthukulangara’s delivered an emotional opening speech. He said that he will continue his service in the field of organizing activities for the expatriates in the future.

The Leader K Karunakaran Karma Award was then presented by Shaji Jobi, Platinum Sponsor of the award evening and CFO of OCS Kuwait. After receiving the award in his speech NK Premachandran MP said that contemporary Kerala politics have many lessons to learn from, the leader’s life and his leadership qualities and political skills paved the way for the revival of Congress and UDF. Without any doubt Leader K Karunakaran is the

‘Bhishmacharya’ in Kerala politics who was the chief minister of the state four times and with all the pride he is receiving the first leader K Karunakaran Karma award for the best parliamentarian instituted by Kuwait OICC Alappuzha district committee in Leader’s name.

OICC Alappuzha District Committee President Vipin Mangattu presided over the function and General Secretary Binoy Chandran welcomed the gathering. KMCC President Sharafuddin Kanneth, Samuel Chacko, BS Pillai, Varghese Joseph Maramon, Manoj Channapetta, Binu Chempalayam, Rajeev Naduvilemuri, Mathew Chennithala, Shibu Cherian and others spoke.

Biji Pallickal, Kalesh B Pillai, John Varghese, Johncy Samuel, Hari Pathiyoor, Kurian Thomas, Sabu Thomas, Sabu Kochukunju and others led the program. Program Convener and OICC Alappuzha District Youth Wing President Manoj Roy expressed his gratitude to be a part of this meeting.