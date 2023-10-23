The students of New Gulf Indian School (NGIS) have once again achieved a remarkable feat, this time in the field of sports. In the recently concluded 25th CBSE Kuwait Cluster Girls Swimming Competition, NGIS students demonstrated their exceptional talent and bagged prizes in multiple events.

A team of six participants from NGIS, including four in the under-11 category and two in under-14, took part in the competition. Aadhya of grade 6 Everest shone bright and clinched the first prize in the 200m event, and won three more prizes in different categories.

Katarina of grade 4 also added to the school’s achievement by winning two prizes in the competition. The team also won the third prize in the 4x50m medley and 4x50m freestyle relays in the under-11 girls category. The relay race participants- Shruthika of grade 5 Wordsworth, Katarina of grade 4 Shakespeare, Kodai of grade 3 Amber, and Ahana of grade 4 Keats- also performed exceptionally well in the competition.

NGIS was awarded the overall 5th position out of 22 schools participating in the competition. The school management, teachers, and parents celebrated the students’ remarkable performance and expressed their joy.

In addition to the school’s triumph at the competition, a historical moment was created when Aadhya of grade 6 Everest qualified for the Nationals Team, bringing pride and glory to her school and parents. NGIS is indeed proud of its students’ academic and sporting prowess, and will continue to nurture and support their diverse talents.