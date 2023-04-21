NAFO Global-Kuwait, is all set to stage its mega musical show BEC Muze’23, Festival of Music, at the American International School, Maidan Hawally, on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. NAFO officials informed that final arrangements for this mega program are in full swing.

‘BEC Muze’ 23 – a scintillating Live in Concert by the leading playback singer & song writer Ms. Sanah Moidutty and her band. The band would also be featuring Mr. Yadu Krishnan, leading play back singer with a mesmerizing voice. Both celebrity artists have been a You Tube sensation and has garnered over 100+ million views on the various performances and albums. A unique fusion of Indian music, instrumental and visual technology can we witnessed my music lovers in Kuwait.

NAFO has previously proven its credibility and organizational capability by successfully conducting several mega shows such as, “Sangamam” – staged by 32 artists of Soorya India, later “Samagamam”, again “Samanwayam”- staged by Padmasree Shobhana, ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’, a nostalgic live-in concert by 17 artists, “Antaram” staged by National Award winner Suhasini Maniratnam and team, Navaneetham staged by popular cine artist Mrs. Navya Nair and last year presented Pragathi live Musical concert by KS Harisankar and Nithya Mammen.

Organizers have informed that admission to the ‘Muze’23’ show will be strictly restricted through invitations only, and those interested are requested to contact NAFO officials for enquiries (55279900, 65790153, 65978057), or email to contact@nafoglobal.org