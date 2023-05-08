The 9th Ethnic Food Festival of Maurya Kala Parisar was held at ICSK Senior in Salmiya on Friday 5th May. While authentic cuisines from India and Bihar and Jharkhand were beautifully presented by participants rest of the event was collage of food stalls, audience, regional songs being performed and improvised decorations adding colour.

There were 80 dishes from 60 participants in in the competition section. 15 Awards in five categories were presented by the Chief Guest Sri Vinod Kumar Tiwari, President International Kabaddi Federation of India, President Esports Federation of India and Director of Olympic Council of Asia.

1 of 10

President of Maurya Kala Parisar Abhay Kashyap said success and the popularity of the event is because it reduces the entry barrier by allowing home cooking, restricting to Indian cuisines, friendly coordinators for entries which makes regular home makers comfortable to participate.

Performers braved the chatting audiences who were out to have great time with friends and families. Mrs Wageesha Jh sang the song from iconic Bhojpuri film “Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyari Chadabo”. Mrs Sweta Shruti sang a Chatth Geet and Mrs Rahmi offered a Maithli song. Male voices were Sri Vineet Pandey and Sri Ramjee Prasad. Miss Anisha rendered a Hindi song. There were many dance performances by Kids and a violin performance.

Litti Chokha, Bhabhara and Ghughni Chura Samosa Kachori, Sweets were available at stalls for the audience to relish. One stall applied and also sold organic Mehendi.

Vegetarian Non vegetarian and Dessert categories were opened for all Indian cuisines keeping one category exclusive for Bihar and Jharkhand cuisines along with another special category Healthy Corner with Millets.

Mrs Kavita Kulkarni for Bihari Chicken Korma in Non Vegetarian, Mrs Ritika Shekhvani for Dal Pakwan, in Vegetarian Mrs Saleha for Nariyal ke Laddoo in Dessert, Mrs Mrs Hitanshi for Bajra Vade in Healthy Corner by Millet and Mrs Sunita Das for Litti Chokha in Ethnic Bihar & Jharkhand categories were winners. Second and Third prizes were received by Mrs Heena Ms Elham Mrs Abhilasha , Mr Devesh , Mrs Shruti, Mr Sujay, Mrs Sugandha Mrs Sneha.

The competition was Judged by Independent Chefs and Food enthusiasts Chef Sheikh Sakil Ahmed, Chef Syed Intekhab Asrar, Chef Binu Joseph, Chef Chhaya Thakkar and Food Enthusiasts Mrs Nazneen Ali Naaz, Mrs Anupama Chaturvedi, Mrs Nisha Bhansali, multiple Food Competition winner Mrs Sana Nakhwa.

Mr Mridumesh Kumar and Mr Nitin Prabhakr with experience of regional favours of Bihar judged Bihar and Jharkhand section.

Maurya Kala Parisar registered with Indian Embassy in Kuwait, it is a cultural and social association of people in Kuwait from the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand. It is dedicated to promote art, culture and heritage of the region through events and activities of interest to Indian Community in Kuwait.