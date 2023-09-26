Lazio, a world-renowned brand synonymous with exceptional culinary experiences, proudly launched its fourth branch in Fahaheel. This grand opening marked a significant milestone in Lazio’s journey as they continue to redefine taste buds worldwide.

Lazio is highly regarded for its fusion of Italian and Arabic cuisine, offering an extensive array of dishes including mouthwatering burgers, pizzas, pastas, the finest Kabsa, and delectable choices of fusion grills.

1 of 3

The grand opening ceremony was led by Mr. Humoud Awwad Al Fadhli, the Chairman of Thakkara Group, Mr. Abdul Rasheed, Managing Director of Thakkara Group, and Mr. Saleem, Mr. Ashraf Ayyoor, and Mr. Shibil Rasheed, Directors of Thakkara Group. Esteemed guests including Mr. Malayil Moosa Koya, Chairman of India International School, and Dr. Amir Ahmed, IDF, among other notable guests, graced the event with their presence, adding to the prestige of the occasion.

Lazio’s new branch is located near Yaal Mall, Old Lulu Centre, and offers a unique culinary experience for foodies in the area. The expansion of the Lazio brand highlights its commitment to innovation and culinary excellence.