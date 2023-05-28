The Kuwait Kannada Koota organized a cultural program called “Marala Mallige,” on 12 May. The program, was titled as “Pratibha Kaaranji; Srujanotsava”, and is organized annually by the Malala Mallige Committee with the objective of providing a platform to its members to exhibit their skills and artistic abilities.

The program commenced with a traditional prayer song and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, performed by President of the Executive Committee, Mr. Ramachandran, Vice President, Mr. Raghavendra Bhat and Treasurer, Mr. Hemant Gowda.

During his introductory speech, Vice President Mr. Raghavendra Bhat initiated a diverse range of competitions and activities, creating an atmosphere of excitement and engagement. Attendees were treated to captivating events such as painting competitions, children singing patriotic songs, energetic folk dance performances, and the popular “Cook and talk” competition for women. The celebration also highlighted the importance of Kannada language and literature through engaging contests like “word chain” and “word matching.” The event successfully brought together talents from various fields, promoting creativity, cultural appreciation, and a sense of community participation.

Dr. Azad, the convener of the Marala Mallige Committee, along with his team, presented the “Marala Mallige” magazine through a captivating skit, during the magazine release program. President Sri Ramachandran, accompanied by members of the Executive Committee, presided over the event, which also included comedy dramas that added to the entertainment factor.

Followed by, the distribution of prizes to the competition winners, Mrs. Savita Hemant Gowda delivered a “vote of thanks” speech. To conclude the event, a delicious dinner was served.

Shri Vinod Kumar, Regional Head of JoyAlukkas Jewellery, and representatives from other sponsors, including Square Yards, Total Environment Homes, Land Traders, Al Mulla Exchange, and Annapurna Restaurant, also attended the event.