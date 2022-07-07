Special offers for patrons shopping at Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms

across Kuwait. Participants stand a chance to win free flight tickets

Kalyan Jewellers, one of the most trusted and leading jewellery brands, has announced the launch of its special seasonal offer with their – ‘Back Home’ campaign for its patrons. As part of this promotion, Kalyan Jewellers has announced a one-of-its-kind offer for its patrons across Kuwait. Customers purchasing jewellery worth KD 150 and above from Kalyan Jewellers stand a chance to win free flight tickets back home.

On every KD 150 spent, customers will be eligible to receive one free raffle coupon from Kalyan Jewellers. The jewellery brand will be selecting 25 lucky winners at the end of this campaign.

The ‘Back Home’ campaign offers can be availed by customers until 21st August 2022 at all Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms across Kuwait.

The brand offers 100% exchange value on old gold and has also tied up with several leading banks to assist their customers with easy monthly instalment plans.

Talking about the announcement, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “As a customer-first brand, Kalyan Jewellers has been successful in carving a distinctive brand identity among customers in the region. The newly announced ‘Back Home’ campaign is a testament to our commitment to provide maximum benefits to patrons on their jewellery purchases at Kalyan Jewellers. We are confident that patrons will continue to shower us with the love and support as we introduce more such exciting offers.”

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and patrons also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

For more information on the brand, its collections and offers, visit https://www.kalyanjewellers.net/