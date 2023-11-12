CBSE Kuwait Cluster Athletic meet concluded with splendid results for IPS athletes who bagged overall 4th position among the 21 Indian Schools in Kuwait. It was indeed a proud moment for IPS when the points were announced raising the school from the 6th position it held last year. In leaps and bounds the school is etching its place among the top performing CBSE Schools in Kuwait.

In the under-19 Boys category, Joel Vesili George of Class XII D secured Silver medal in the Long Jump; Tino Tenda of Class XI C secured Bronze medal in High Jump and Hassan Abdul Rashid of X C secured Silver medal in the 800m and 1500M.

In the Under 17 Boys and Girls category, Jennath of IXA won Gold in the 400M; Zoya Kazi of IXD secured silver in 800M; Ahesan of XC got Bronze in Discuss Throw as well as Shotput; Sharlet of XC got bronze in 1500M; Christine of XIC got Silver in 100M as well as 200M and Candice of XD got Bronze in Long Jump. Our Boys team comprising of Manoj(XB), Afraz(XC), Jennath(IXA) and Astin(XIC) secured Bronze medal in the 4X400M Relay Race.

In the Under-14 Girls Category, Celine of Class VIIID bagged Silver in 200M and Angel Santhosh of VIIC got Silver in Long Jump. Amna of IXB secured Bronze in 800M and Amal Shaik of XIIA won Bronze in the Under-19 Girls Category.

Congratulations to all our dedicated athletes who once again proved that there is no substitute to real hard work. Seven of our athletes qualified for CBSE nationals which will be held in India.