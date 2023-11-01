A passionate culinary combat between the houses took place at IPS auditorium on 15th October 2023. The air was charged with the aroma wafting from the array of sumptuous dishes the participants prepared without using fire and the exuberance they displayed throughout.

The master chefs of IPS displayed their tempting creations in no time and it wasn’t easy for the judges to come to a quick decision. After much deliberation Ruby house bagged the first prize, followed by Sapphire in second, while Topaz and Emerald shared the third position. The Principal Mrs Annamma Cherian applauded the gifted students for their skilful presentation and preparation. It was a wonderful experience for the students who enjoyed the day engaging in something they are passionate about.