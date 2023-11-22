If there is one field of life which teaches us the most valuable lessons about perseverance, patience and in fact what constitutes a perfect character- it is sports.

Indian Public School, Salmiya hosted the Annual Sports Day for the 2023–2024 school year at Yarmouk Sports Club, Mishref on November 18, 2023. Following a two-year break brought on by the lingering scare of the COVID-19 pandemic, IPS organized one of its most iconic events.

The highly anticipated event of the year began with the arrival of distinguished guests, including the Chief Guest, Shri Harit Ketan Shelat, Second Secretary (Community Affairs and Associations), Indian Embassy; the guests of honour, Mr Nabeel Jumaa Al Yakout, Head of the Educational Activities Department – Ministry of Private Education, Mrs. Amal Al Herz- Students Affairs Officer – Ministry of Private Education, Mr. Hamad and Miss Heza, Activity Department – Ministry of Private education, Mrs. Tessy Chandy, Vice-Chairperson of IPS,UIS and UIIS, Mr. Joel Jacob, Administrative Executive of IPS,UIS, and UIIS , Sr Christy, Principal of Carmel School, Khaitan ,Mrs Elizabeth Joseph, Principal of United International Indian School, Mr Radhakrishnan, Principal of United Indian School, Mr John Thomas, the Purchase Manager- IPS, UIS and UIIS, and Mr Harbinder Singh, Administrative Manager- United International Indian School.

The winners were adorned by The Principal, Members of Management, Vice- Principal and Coordinators. The overall Championship was declared and trophies were given away.

The positions of the houses:

Sapphire House First Position

Ruby House Second Position

Emerald House Third Position

Topaz House Fourth Position

The Annual Sports Day, which honoured the spirit of competition, camaraderie, and personal growth gave athletes a stage on which to display their abilities, break records, and inspire others with their achievements. The event left a lasting impression on participants and spectators alike, reminding everyone of the power of sports to bring people together and foster a sense of unity. The grand finale was the winners of the Championship- Sapphire house- parading with their sought after trophy.