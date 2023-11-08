The Indian Learners’ Own Academy, in collaboration with IDP, hosted a one day workshop on English language training on October 26, within the school premises. A total of 25 teachers took part in the workshop, which focused on essential elements of teaching listening, speaking, reading and writing skills.

The event started with the welcome address by the Vice Principal, Mrs.Jaseela. She extended a warm welcome to the guests and the teachers present. The resource person, Mrs. Yvonne Van Zyl is a skilled and immensely experienced teacher trainer with a teaching background spanning over 35 years in the field of English education and to the

Mrs.Yvonne emphasized the significance of guiding learners in reading, speaking, listening, writing and grammar through a range of interactive sessions. She advocated replacing the traditional method of erasing the board and encouraging creativity with peer learning methods. The workshop offered valuable insights into grammar skills. She added that the teaching approach should be enhanced to make it more interactive, enabling children to actively participate and express their thoughts. Grammar topics such as parts of speech, parts of a sentence, capitalization, punctuation, etc. should be taught using games, activities, enjoyable experiences and memorable situations in life. The significance of peer interaction was emphasized. Overall, the session aimed to foster independent thinking among the learners.

The workshop concluded with the feedback from the teachers and the distribution of certificates. The teachers praised the resource person, finding the workshop highly valuable and applicable to their teaching methods.

The workshop concluded with the Vote of Thanks by the Vice Principal, Mrs.Nazma. She expressed her gratitude to the resource person for the practical tips and engaging activities provided. She also extended her thanks to the Principal, Mrs.Asha Sharma for arranging this and also to the Head of the English Department, Mrs.Kalpana, for the efforts in organizing and overseeing the workshop seamlessly.