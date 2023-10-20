Embassy of India, will organize an “India-Kuwait Information Technology Conference” on 23 October 2023. The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) of India is sending a delegation of around 20 prominent ITeS sector companies from India to participate in this Conference, a press release from the Indian Embassy stated.

This event is being conducted in association with Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) and NASSCOM, India with the support of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Kuwait. The invitees include all prominent stakeholders including ministries, government offices, as well as private sector companies in Kuwait.

This event will comprise of an inaugural session followed by a panel discussion which will highlight India’s calibre in the global IT sector. The inaugural session will comprise of remarks by Ambassador of India, Chairman of IBPC, Board member of KCCI, Chairman of CAIT and presentations by the leading IT companies from India to give more information on IT sector and potential of India-Kuwait projects and experiences. The event will also include a lively and information-rich interaction through Panel discussions, presentations and videos. Apart from this, a B2B session is also planned, in which Kuwaiti companies will have an opportunity for a one-on-one session with the visiting Indian Delegates.