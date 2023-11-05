The 25th Kuwait Cluster Athletic Meet, a highly anticipated annual sporting event, took place from 30th October to 1st November, hosted by FAIPS. The event brought together talented athletes from 20 CBSE schools across Kuwait, aiming to showcase their prowess in various track and field disciplines. India International School, Mangaf was one of the prominent participants in this prestigious event.

IISM’s participation in the meet was marked by a strong contingent of dedicated athletes who had undergone training under the auspices of the P. E. teacher Dr. Ramesh Kumar and his team along with the enthusiastic support from the management, played a pivotal role in honing the skills and readiness of our athletes. The commitment and determination of our students were evident throughout the competition.

The students of IISM left an indelible mark on the 25th Kuwait Cluster Athletic Meet, earning commendable accolades in various categories.

In the Under-19 category, Zeefa secured 1st place in the Javelin Throw, while Noel Raj emerged victorious in the Discus Throw, earning the top position. Sree Hari, participating in the Under-17 category, clinched 1st place in the Long Jump. The crowning achievement was in the Under-19 4×400 Relay, with the team comprising Shayan Afsal, Milan Tiju, Deon, and Irfad taking the 1st position. Deon exhibited exceptional talent and took second place in the High Jump. Milan Tiju’s relentless effort led to a 2nd place finish in the 5000-meter event. In the Under-14 category, Ayurda showcased remarkable skills by securing 2nd place in the Shot Put. Muhammed Ali displayed tremendous talent, finishing in the 2nd position in the Triple Jump event.

Zeefa, the charismatic sports captain of IISM, has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new meet record of 24.60 meters in the Javelin Throw. Her outstanding accomplishment is not only a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication but will also be remembered as a significant milestone in the history of the competition.

Director Malayil Moosa Koya, Principal K.V. Indulekha, and Vice-Principal Dr. Saleem K. applauded the dedication, commitment, and hard work of our students, and extended their appreciation to the P.E teacher.

The remarkable achievements of our students have not only brought honour to our school but have also served as an inspiration to the budding athletes. With fervent prayers and wishes, we eagerly look ahead to future success in the upcoming CBSE National Athletics Meet in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.