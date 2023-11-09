ndian Muslim Association Ladies Wing In coordination with Indian Doctors Forum, Kuwait invite All to Online Webinar on Cancer Awareness focusing on Cervical and Breast Cancer. This informative and engaging event is designed to shed light on this critical aspect of women’s health and promote early detection and prevention.

Webinar Highlights:

Tips for early detection and self-examinations

Q&A session to address your queries

11-Nov-2023

3:00PM (Kwt Timings)

Platform: Online Webinar

Zoom ID: 811 0769 0190 Password: 473059

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from Expert, Ask Questions & Gain valuable insights into cancer prevention and early intervention. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Insights from leading expert in the field