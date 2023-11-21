Indian Muslim Association – English Unit is excited to announce our upcoming Public Program on Fridaty, 24th Nov 2023 at Masjid Muzaini, Block 10, Salmiya after Isha prayers

Prominent visiting scholars from UK and Qatar will be address the gathering

Shaikh Muzammil Ahmed (Renowned Scholar from UK) will speak on the Topic ‘If Allah Helps You, No One Can Defeat You’

Janab Ishteyaque Falahi (Renowned Scholar from Qatar) will speak on the Topic ‘Purpose of Life & Quran’.

Ensure to seize this exceptional chance to listen from proficient Islamic scholars and derive valuable benefits from their knowledge

For further details and queries, please refer attached flyer