Prophet Muhammad ﷺ(PBUH) was sent to this world as a Witness to Mankind, as Giver of glad tidings for righteous people, as a Warner of dreadful torment for evil doers and as a perfect example for all mankind to follow in their daily life and day to day affairs, were the opening remarks by Mr Waleed Umari, one of the renowned speaker and Khateeb in Kuwait, while speaking on this topic “And One who invites to Allah, by His Permission and an Illuminating Lamp” in a public program on Seerat Al Nabi (PBUH) organized by Indian Muslim Association (IMA) Kuwait on 28th Sep after Esha in Masjid Yousef Al Adsani in Maliya Kuwait.

Mohammad Umar Falahi, IMA President and another key speaker of the program while speaking on his topic “Relevancy of Prophet’s ﷺ life & teaching in current situations”, enlightened the audiences through various examples from His life, the guidance available for Muslims & all human being to follow in their practical life.

He further highlighted some points on the economic instability prevailing in current world as how it is being controlled & managed by few people contrary to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)ﷺ teaching of distribution of wealth from rich to poor through the system of Zakah (Charity), on violation of women’s rights and increasing oppression & injustice in the society as how Prophet ﷺ (PBUH) stood against the oppressor for the rights & justice of all the people throughout His entire life.

Thus, the whole program was dedicated to commemorating the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ(PBUH) and reflecting upon His wisdom, compassion, and guidance for Humanity, on the eve of 12th Rabiul Awwal.

There was a huge gathering of people, men, women & children who attended the programs with their families and friends. The Program was enlightened with a very thought provoking & inspiring Speeches, delivered by both the speakers, and was followed by Q/A Islamic Quiz Session which was moderated by former IMA President Mr. Masood Shahab, for audiences specially the Kids attending the program, Prizes were distributed to the winners for their correct answers. A Nasheed (Poem) was recited as well by Mr. Afridi Khan in his beautiful voice.

The Program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Hafiz Kazi Owais, convened, and conducted by Mohammad Samoil Falahi. At the end of Program, the dinner Packets were served to all audience. IMA Kuwait extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Kuwait, for its patronage and constant support in organizing such impactful events and programs.

IMA Kuwait is an Indian socio-religious organization that operates under the patronage of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Kuwait. IMA always focusses to provide platform for enhancement of expatriates living in Kuwait for their spiritual & social aspect through various programs & social gatherings. It looks forward for organizing various beneficial programs in future, considering the occasions and requirements of expatriates in general and specifically Indian community.