On the radiant morning of November 23rd, Indian Learners’ Own Academy (ILOA) lit up its school auditorium with an air of anticipation and pride as it hosted the Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony for classes 6 to 12. The event, a testament to academic excellence, talent, and community spirit, unfolded seamlessly, leaving an indelible mark on all in attendance.



Inaaya Sajid and Silvan Miracle, both charismatic Class 11 students, took the center stage as the hosts, infusing the event with energy and charm. Their witty banter and engaging demeanor set the tone for a day of celebration and recognition. The auditorium was graced by esteemed personalities, the Chief Guest, Mrs. Sujatha Vora, Country Manager of IDP Education, the venerable Chairman, Mr. D.K. Sharma and the dedicated Principal, Mrs. Asha Sharma. The awardees, along with their proud parents, formed an integral part of the audience, symbolizing the collective achievement of the ILOA family.



The ceremony commenced with a robust welcome, resonating with the spirit of unity. A serene atmosphere enveloped the hall as the prayer in English and Quran recitation set the stage for the unfolding events. The national anthems stirred a sense of patriotism, paving the way for the much-anticipated lighting of the lamp—a signature ritual that symbolizes the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment in every ILOA function.



The vibrant tapestry of ILOA was presented to the audience through the melodic notes of the school choir, singing the institution’s anthem. This musical interlude provided a moment of reflection on the values and ethos that define the school community.



Vice Principal Mrs. Jaseela Naufal took the stage, delivering a warm welcome address. Her introduction of the Chief Guest, Mrs. Sujatha Vora, painted a vivid picture of the honor bestowed upon the school by her presence. Principal Mrs. Asha Sharma then presented the Annual School Report, a comprehensive account of the institution’s achievements. The outstanding board results, triumphs in international Olympiads, and the array of seminars conducted for and by both teachers and students were highlighted, showcasing ILOA’s commitment to holistic education.



Mrs. Sujatha Vora, in her inspirational address, encouraged the students to strive for the best version of themselves. Her words resonated with the audience, adding an extra layer of motivation to the already charged atmosphere. A choral recitation followed, weaving a harmonious tapestry of words aimed at inciting peace worldwide. This artistic interlude underscored ILOA’s commitment to nurturing not just academics but also cultural and humanitarian values.

The highlight of the ceremony was the prize distribution, where students from Class 12 and 10 who secured top positions in the Board Exams 2022-23, subject toppers, and those with above 90% aggregate were honored. The auditorium erupted in applause as these bright minds were recognized for their hard work and dedication.



The felicitation of teachers, acknowledging centum students, long-serving educators, and the most punctual ones, added a touch of gratitude to the proceedings.



The spotlight then shifted to sports achievements, with the recognition of winners from CBSE athletics and clusters meet. Special acknowledgment was given to the volleyball team for reaching nationals and triumphing over the Gujarat team. Class 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 students who excelled as scholars, all-rounders, and in various Olympiads were then awarded, showcasing the breadth of talent within the school.



The hosts, then, wrapped up the ceremony with a brief yet positive conclusion. They extended heartfelt gratitude to the audience for their collective efforts in nurturing such talented and excellent students, marking the end of a day filled with applause, recognition, and the celebration of the ILOA spirit.