Indian Learners’ Own Academy in tie up with Oxford University Press conducted a workshop on ‘ English Language Teaching ‘ on October 31 in the school premises. The resource person for the day was Mrs. Gayatri Khanna, a distinguished ELT expert associated with CBSE and NCERT in New Delhi.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Mrs. Nazma Baig, Vice Principal of ILOA. She welcomed the gathering that included the Principal of ILOA ,Mrs. Asha Sharma, the Chairman of ILOA , Mr.D.K.Sharma, Mrs.Sujatha, Principal of Indian Central School and approximately 70 teachers representing various Indian schools in Kuwait.

She emphasized the paramount significance of such workshops in comprehending the intricate aspects of English language teaching.

Mrs. Gayatri Khanna, a well-respected ELT expert with international experience, further enriched her discourse through an engaging and interactive session.She provided invaluable insights into the CBSE guidelines and syllabi, focusing on evaluation methods tailored for students from classes 1 to VIII.

The session, marked by its liveliness and informational content, delivered a comprehensive guide on how to effectively teach English within our classrooms. To make the learning experience engaging and productive, several intriguing activities were conducted, such as the transformation of verbal expression into visual forms and graphic text completion exercises.



Mrs. Khanna introduced several time-efficient activities for HOTS, such as rearranging jumbled words into coherent sentences, identifying differences between two pictures, and presenting riddles, among others.

Emphasis was also placed on the effectiveness of peer teaching, an approach that children often find more relatable and engaging.

The workshop concluded with a Vote of thanks by the Principal, Mrs. Asha Sharma, who expressed her profound gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of this event. Certificates were also duly distributed to all the teachers who attended the workshop