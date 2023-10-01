ICS presents ‘Titliaan’ with playback singer, actress, and soulful performer Afsana Khan and music director cum singer Saajz.

This Live in Concert On Friday 6th October 2023, at Dr. Kamil Al Rayyes Auditorium AIS near Police Station Maidan Hawally Kuwait at 7.00 pm. They have been trained in the field of traditional “Sufi Music” as well as Punjabi & Hindi Folk. Afsana Khan is best known for her tracks “Titliaan” and “Jatta Sareaam Ve Tu Dhakka Kardae” with Sidhu Moose Wala. She became popular with her first song ‘Jhanjar’ which was released in September 2019. She has since released several other popular tracks such as ‘Laddu’, ‘Majhe di Jatti’ and ‘Suit’.

Her songs have become popular on social media platforms such as YouTube and Tik Tok. In 2021, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss, The Voice of Punjab, The Rising Star, Awaaz Punjab Di; these are TV reality shows where she was an active participant. The singer is one of the most important factors in the song’s success. The power of a singer’s voice is what keeps a song fresh.

Throughout history, there have been many talented vocalists. When a talented singer performs a song, it has the potential to become an all-time hit. Afsana Khan, a singer with a magical voice, who has made millions of people smitten with her music. Exceptional talents of Afsana Khan has gained international recognition and have performed as far from home as USA, CANADA, UK, UAE, KOREA, NEW ZELAND and other countries where expat Indians enjoy listening to the kind of music that is strongly evocative of their roots.

Afsana Khan’s hit songs & music albums are: Saazish , Raat Gayi Baat Gayi, Lala Lori, Jaani Ve Jaani, Dhakka, Naina De Thekay, Dila Himmat Kar, Gutt Utte, Chandigarh Shehr, Black Night, Maarna A Menu, Nakhre Jatti De Tera Pyaar, Jine Dukh, Badmashi, Na Maar Vailpuna, Hawa Karda, Tootera, Mere Kol, Mahi Mileya, Bechari Chalikiyan, Koi Si, Bazar, Taveez, News Paper, Chandi Di Dabbi, Zakham, Zindagi, Dil Di Property, Nafrat , Pyar Jatt Da & Nain Matakka, and many more. Apart from releasing her own songs, she has also collaborated with several other artists such as Gurlez Akhtar, Dilpreet Dhillon, Ammy Virk, Armaan Bedil, and Salim-Suleiman.

Afsana Khan is married to Saajz. He is a singer, actor and music director in the Punjabi music industry. He chose Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to be his guru. Saajz’s debut single, Yaari Anthem, was a great success. SAAJZ has a number of hits like: Qafira, Ohh Meri Jaan, Nawwab, Allah Khair Kare, Habibi, Agg Lagge, Mahsoos, Raanjhe Ki Barat, Rabba Ve, Mashoor, Means Girl, Gold Smith, Dhokebaaz and Behri Duniya. Indian Cultural Society is a pioneer for quality events with legends & high ranked artist. ICS is a social non-profit organization’s whose mission is to provide quality entertainment for audience of Kuwait and to give them a feeling of experiencing a “home away from home” by means of entertainment. The hard work of the ICS team & ability to deliver quality entertainment on time has indeed become a model for live events in Kuwait

So join this live concert for complete entertainment On Friday 6th October, 7 pm at American Int. School Auditorium, Near Police Station, maidan Hawally Kuwait.

For details to reserve your seats please contact: ics.kuwait@gmail.com / whats app: 60045296, 99709495, 97653441, 97690035, & 97984603. www.icskuwait.org