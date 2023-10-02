To forge inter – connectivity between the school, students and parents, Gulf Indian School, Fahaheel crossed yet another milestone in undertaking the herculean task of organizing an enriching exploratory exhibition by the students of classes I to XII on 10 September, 2023. Wherein students showcased static and working models which can be used for learning various pedagogical concepts with an objective to encourage and inculcate scientific temper, research-mindedness and the cognitive aspects of the task.

Principal, Dr.S.Prashant Vasudev inaugurated the exhibition accompanied by the Vice Principal Mrs. Kallianikutty Rajan. He was impressed by the stupendous presentations displayed by our budding talents and congratulated the students and the teachers for their assiduous planning.

The exhibition, organized by the Science and Mathematics departments, aimed to foster a love for these subjects while encouraging students to apply their knowledge in practical and novel ways. The event showcased a diverse range of exhibits, projects, and interactive displays, demonstrating the students’ thorough understanding and passion for Science and Mathematics.

The science section of the exhibition featured a plethora of thought-provoking displays on various scientific disciplines. Students explored the realms of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Environmental Science, presenting captivating projects that showcased both their knowledge and innovative thinking. A standout display showcased an innovative water filtration system, designed by a group of students, which aimed to address the global issue of clean drinking water scarcity.

One notable exhibit focused on sustainable energy solutions, with students presenting prototype models of renewable energy systems. Their projects aimed to address the pressing global issue of climate change and drew attention to the importance of transitioning to eco-friendly alternatives.

Mathematics department left no stone unturned in inspiring the students to prepare still models and mental math games and contributed amazing ideas.

The mathematics section of the exhibition was equally impressive and engaged visitors with visually stimulating exhibits that illustrated complex mathematical concepts. Students demonstrated their mastery of geometry, algebra, statistics, and other mathematical principles through interactive displays and models.

One noteworthy exhibit involved a group of students using mathematical modeling to analyze patterns and predict future outcomes. This exhibit not only demonstrated their proficiency in mathematics but also emphasized the practical applications of the subject in various fields, such as finance, economics, and data analysis.

One notable exhibit involved mathematical models that helped explain complex concepts in a visually engaging manner. Students eagerly explained the principles behind their models, showcasing their understanding of both the theory and practical applications of mathematics.

The smart young talents of our primary section enacted the role play depicting healthy diet, life cycle of butter fly and plant parts with great vigour and vitality and they received huge round of applause and appreciation.

The future chemists of class XI demonstrated golden rain,chemical chameleon, fake blood chemical reaction, Hydrogen balloon experiment and lave lamp were very fascinating. They also made varieties of soaps using natural ingredients.

The young minds of Biology students arranged a health centre, where blood group analysis, blood pressure monitoring, BMI calculation and diet & work out plans were conducted.

Chandrayaan model and atom bomb model were exhibited by the students of primary and intermediate wings respectively.

Throughout the exhibition, students actively engaged with visitors, explaining their projects, answering questions, and demonstrating their experiments. This interactive approach not only helped reinforce their understanding of the subjects but also enabled them to develop crucial communication and presentation skills. The Canopy of the auditorium was filled with the elegant paintings of our promising artists which indeed left the visitors in admiration.

We at GIS, always strive to create a learning environment that offers students a vast experience they look forward to every single day. We focus on making learning enjoyable and illuminating to inspire young minds to take ownership of their learning. Our pedagogical methodologies are updated from time to time to aid in students ‘holistic development which facilitates learning with fun.

The remarkable day concluded with loads of appreciation and best wishes from the management and parents for the commendable task undertaken by the teachers and students.