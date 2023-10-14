Grand Hypermarket, Kuwait’s leading retail chain, has inaugurated Grand Fresh Outlet at Salmiya Block 10, Kuwait. Grand Hyper Kuwait Chairman Jassim Khameez Al Sharah opened the new outlet for customers at Block 10, Street 11. Regional Director Ayub Kecheri, CEO Mohammad Suneer, Director Mr. Tahseer Ali, COO Mohammad Aslam Chelat and other distinguished guests, management representatives and well wishers attended the inauguration ceremony.

1 of 2

The new outlet offers a range of fresh products including fruits, vegetables and daily necessities from around the world of Grand Hypermarket. The store offers a wide variety of products that cater to the tastes and needs of both expatriates and Kuwaiti citizens.