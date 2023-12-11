Gulf Indian School once again demonstrated its commitment to career development. A Career Counselling session was conducted on December 7, 2023, for the students of Grade XI. It aimed to empower students and provide advice and guidance on their future education choices. The event started at 10:30 AM and ended at 11:30 AM. Dr. S. Prashant Vasudev, Principal of Gulf Indian School, welcomed Dr. Ganga Bhavani, Associate Professor of Amity University, Dubai.

The essence of the session was to encourage the youngsters to pursue a career aligned with their interests and passion. Students availed themselves of the provision of simple but detailed & scientific career analysis, enabling them to choose a field in tune with their skills and job expectations. Dr. Bhavani focused on the various courses provided by the University, such as Engineering, Computer Science, Journalism, Fashion Design, Hospitality & Tourism, Forensic Science, Architecture, Media and Law, Robotics, Service Management, Artificial Intelligence, and many more. The university boasts a 700,000 sqft campus with a student residential building, sporting facilities, a gym, counselling and wellness center, library, and labs for various courses, including forensics, aerospace, civil engineering construction, a mock law court, and more. During the meet, students were encouraged to ask questions and share their concerns.

The outcome of the session was evident as students actively participated in a dynamic question and answer session, seeking personal advice. It was undeniably a great session, paving the way for a more detailed exploration of career option awareness. We are sure that this would be a remarkable stepping stone for the exploration of one’s career, helping us to choose the right path.