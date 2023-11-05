Indian Public School conducted its Founder’s Day in honour of its founder Chairman late Mr Thomas Chandy MLA on 29th October in the school auditorium. The solemn ceremony was an occasion to reminiscence the great leadership and path of benevolence shown by the founder Chairman in realizing his vision.

The Chief Guest of the occasion Mrs Tessy Chandy, the daughter of Mr Thomas Chandy and the Vice-Chairperson of the group of schools, fondly recalled her father’s greatness, his struggle, magnanimity and his contribution to the society. She exhorted the students to forge their path ahead with dexterity and determination.

The programme was made endearing by the mellifluous rendition of the memories song by the school choir, a musical mime presenting the life of the Chairman and a poignant video presentation celebrating his achievements. The Principal Mrs. Lucy A Cherian, in her address, spoke about his generosity of spirit and altruistic contribution for the community.

The toppers of CBSE class X and XII in the academic year 2022-23- Syeda Zainab Jamal Rumi (Class X), Maad Jogpur (Commerce stream) and Sachini Upeksha (Science stream) were honoured by the Chief Guest Mrs Tessy Chandy during the function with the Thomas Chandy memorial award and cash prize. It was indeed a moment of pride for the parents of the awardees and a true incentive to excel for the students of classes X and XII appearing for their board exams this academic year.