Flyters FC Kuwait (FFC) on Thursday launched their new Purple & Red-colored jersey ahead of the 10th season of the Kefak Soccer League. The event powered by with the co-operation of Al Muzaini Exchange who is the official partner of Flyters FC Club. Al-Muzaini exchange operation manager Mr.Guruprasad Kadri launched the new Kit by handing over to icon Player Abhiram at Medx medical care Fahaheel convention Hall.

Kuwait Style co CEO Mr. Chidambaresh unveil the away kit for the club and received by Mr. Joseph Stanley. Club Patron Shuaib Shaik , President Saleem Vakeel , Treasurer Shakib, Secretary Afsar thalangara ,Technical Director Thomas Avarachan convey their Thank you for the club supporters and players. A musical event by Arabian ishal Group also happened to add the vibe for jersey launch event.