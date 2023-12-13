FAIPS Kindergarten is one place where magic, merriment and wonderment are the essential ingredients to nourish the young and energy-packed tiny-tots to blossom into confident students. The budding artists of LKG presented the Field Fiesta on Tuesday, 5th December 2023, in the school Football Field. Field Fiesta is a stepping-stone, which enables them to display their inner talents in front of their parents. The parents were invited to witness their child’s dream come true.

The spectacular show began with the recital of the Holy Quran, the Kuwait and Indian National Anthem, which was followed by the welcome address given by the FAIPS Principal, Mr. Ravi Ayanoli. He addressed the gathering and welcomed the chief guest H.E Halima A. Mohamud, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya, the Guest of Honour, Mr. Reaven D’Souza, the Founding Managing Editor, The Times Kuwait and special guests from the Ministry of Education; Dr. Shimaa Al Ansari and and Ms. Saraa. In his address, the Principal reiterated the necessity and importance of support from the parents as partners in education of their wards. The star-studded event formally began when the esteemed guests along with the Principal and the Headmistress released the balloons symbolizing happiness quotient of Kindergarten students at FAIPS!

The program commenced with a song by Bill Danoff and John Denver- Take me home, Country Roads. The foot tapping music was accompanied by lovely dance moves by the children. This was followed by an ensemble of formations by tiny tots using beautiful, floral hoola hoops as props. The subsequent performance was by a team of young enthusiasts who showcased the virtues of motivation, team spirit and a “can do attitude” through a beautiful Bollywood medley. Next came the dance group who taught the basics of the English alphabet with a twist. They grooved into everyone’s hearts with this fun way of learning. The next charming segment of the musical fiesta was a sweet medley of Bollywood mashup. Their energetic performance was mesmerizing. The next dancing troupe dreamt high with ‘Dream, believe and reach for the sky’! The children captivated all with their performance. And the finale with its music, beats and rhythm was a medley of songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Jay Jay Kaara which made everyone bask in the musical panorama. The program concluded with a finale song “Lehra Do” by the LKG children.

The fascinating performances received thunderous applause from one and all. After that, the chief guest H.E. Halima A. Mohamud, and the Guest of Honour, Mr. Reaven D’Souza addressed the gathering. Both of them emphasized on values to be imparted to the children as they conquer giddying heights of success in their lives. Headmistress, Mrs. Bharti Tiwari, gave the vote of thanks. The jubilant faces of the parent fraternity and the nostalgia resonant in their voices cannot be encapsulated in mere words. It was indeed an extravaganza par excellence!