On 2nd October, FAIPS-DPS wore a look of excitement as Classes 10 and 12 presented a special assembly to commemorate 154th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, a leader in the truest sense who believed in equality, education, progress and the importance of eradicating all negativities from our thoughts, actions as well as surroundings.

After the ritualistic start of the assembly where Lal Bahadur Sastri as well as Mahatma Gandhi were honoured, the hosts invited the Principal, Mr. Ravi Ayanoli to invoke the presence of the divine through morning prayer. It was followed by the mellifluous rendition of ‘Vaishnava Jana to’ by the School Choir. A fascinating skit on Gandhiji’s Dandi March prepared and enacted by Class 10 students intensified the patriotism of the moment as the audience were influenced by his views on Nonviolence and how it gave him the inspiration to steer a mass movement that ultimately led to India’s freedom.

The audience witnessed an inspirational dance incorporating a few songs which made the hearts swell with pride knowing about such a great person who defeated many hearts through Ahimsa. The melodious singing of a medley of some patriotic hymns brought in an air of nationalism and filled everyone with awe and admiration towards the deeds of Mahatma Gandhi.

The principal captivated the hearts of everyone as he emphasised on the teachings of Gandhiji to be brave and bold and face the challenges that come across our way by not hurting others. He also highlighted the Mahatma’s quality of humility and his desire for unity and encouraged all to be humble in their dealings with people and cultivate unity in their midst. All these thought provoking activities kept the audience riveted to their seats. Vice Principal, Mrs. Vineeta Munshi proposed the vote of thanks to all the attendees. The assembly gave the students an impetus to inculcate the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi in their day to day lives.