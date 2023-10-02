Exhibitions always provide a platform for the students to use their scientific knowledge and inventiveness. Working together in groups and sharing the ideas help the students to galvanize and accentuate something innovative into implementation. Exhibitions put students in center stage as they describe the process and products of their learning.

On 15th of September, New Indian School organized an exhibition to exhibit the students’ latent in specific fields. The items were meticulously arranged in the huge assembly area and ten other classrooms as well as the corridors. More than six hundred students from various classes showcased their exhibits in different subjects. The distinguished chief guest, Ms. Anoud, Admin and Academic Supervisor of all Non- Arabic schools of Aljeri Holding Group along with the honourable Principal, Ms. Anita Sadanand and the Vice Principal, Ms. Jeya Ananthi inaugurated the venue by cutting the ribbon. Focusing on the theme, Art Integrated Learning on Andaman and Nicobar Islands, teachers used their teaching aids to decorate the venue which was highly appreciable and eye catching to the onlookers. The ceremony commenced with the recital of a verse from the Holy Quran followed by the Prayer song and the Kuwait National Anthem. Reverberating the venue by the extravaganza of Nicobari dance, the students of Grade IX put their best foot forward.

The launching of the class magazines was held at the same venue, made the students feel proud of their diligence and perseverance. Magazines are a wonderful supplement to classroom instruction. Understanding the importance of magazines, the students of Grade V to X, prepared manuscripts for their literacy development. Flipping through the pages, one will be immersed in the creative stories, poems, articles and other features that help the students in building rich vocabulary. The chief guest, Ms. Anoud, the Principal, Ms. Anita Sadanand and the Vice Principal, Ms. Jeya Ananthi, released the magazine and appreciated the students as well as the teachers, Ms. Archana and Ms. Vidhya and HOD, Ms. Sruthi Nandakumar for the efforts taken in bringing out the magazine. In her address, the Principal of NIS, Ms. Anita Sadanand explained the importance of conducting exhibitions and the concept of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

The cynosure of the entire event was the replica of the Cellular Jail of Andaman and Nicobar Island and Port Blair, made by Mr. Praveen, the art teacher of NIS with the help of his colleagues, under the supervision of the Vice Principal, Ms. Jeya Ananthi. Detailing the culture and tradition, science and technology, art and craft and food varieties of Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with the replication of the Dutch Fort, East India Company and the palace of Raja Raja Cholan were done by the students. On the other hand, some thought provoking exhibits such as Chandrayan, solar eclipse, drip irrigation, working model of hemodialysis and heart and still models form different subjects were also displayed along with some game stalls arranged by the department of English. Esteemed presence of the parents motivated the students.

The collective efforts of the teachers, students and the supportive parents resulted in the exhibition turning out to be a grand success. The day ended with a sweet note letting the organizers taste the sweet fruit that their hard work bore.

“Teamwork makes the dream work.”