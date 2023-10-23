In response to the increasing prevalence of cybercrimes worldwide, Dasman Diabetes Institute, established by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, recently held a cybersecurity session.

The Information Technology Department in the Institute conducted an educational interactive session for all staff consisting of different presentations on the topic of cybercrime awareness and mitigation strategies.

During the session, the IT staff showcased examples of common and trending scamming and anomalies techniques and how to avoid them among many other related topics.

Holding these sessions stem from the Institute’s care to protect its data and patients’ information and raise the staff awareness of cybersecurity in general.