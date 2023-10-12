Carmel School Kuwait, organized a Breast Cancer Awareness on the 11th Oct in the school auditorium. The strength of women power was seen in the 138 female staff that attended. It aimed at creating awareness, giving guidance and motivating the staff towards a healthier life style.

The speaker was none other than the renowned oncologist Dr. Susovana S. Nair of KCC (Breast Cancer Unit) with years of experience to her credit. Her soul stirring, informative, effective, ever so valuable presentation spoke volumes of her passion in pursuing the cause. The staff went home with numerous tips on early detection, self-examination & other preventive ways of handling this disease. With FAITH, COURAGE & STRENGTH one can take on any challenge. As always the management put their teachers’ welfare first.